Shoshone Falls to be illuminated in color next week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Starting next week, Shoshone Falls will be illuminated in color once again.

Shoshone Falls After Dark will take place for four nights, May 5-8. The lights are a newer model of LED, allowing for better color coverage, efficiency and ability to easily program color changes, according to organizers. Once again, presenters are partnered with professional lighting artist, David Henry. More lights were added to include the park in the show.

Southern Idaho Tourism, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power, and the City of Twin Falls are behind the project.

Executive Director of Southern Idaho Tourism Melissa Barry said this year's drought conditions made the light show uncertain, but Idaho Power offered to expand scenic flows into the evening hours.

"Southern Idaho is a high desert landscape and we are grateful for every little bit of water that comes our way," Barry said in a statement. "We are excited for people to get a chance to see Shoshone Falls, one of Idaho's most popular and iconic landmarks, with tourism being such an important part of our region's economy."

Idaho Power officials say announcements for additional dates and bigger flows could be announced for the end of the month.

Visitors can enter the park after hours, and view the lights at their own leisure. The falls will be illuminated until 11 p.m. each night. You can find tickets here.