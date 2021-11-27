Shopping in Twin Falls for Small Business Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — In honor of Small Business Saturday on November 27, there will be a Small Business Saturday Bash in downtown Twin Falls.

The event will be upstairs at the Unique Twist Jewelry and Divine Style stores, and will feature around 35 local artists and businesses.

For Khristin Quigley, owner of the handmade jewelry shop Unique Twist Jewelry, this marks her sixth year of hosting the small business market.

“For the first three years I actually did it when my studio was in my basement in my home,” said Quigley.

She had different artists set up in rooms in her house, where people walked through to shop.

“I usually had ten vendors… Now that I have a studio space downtown, the last three years I’ve set it up here,” said Quigley.

One of the long-time vendors that have been a part of Quigley’s annual markets is Jennifer Dahl, owner of The Wandering Wagon, a mobile boutique.

“I’m just a mom who has a kid and a husband. You’re trying to pay the bills,” said Dahl.

Traditions hold strong despite the struggles that come along with being a small business during a time of delays in supply chains and rising costs of goods. Quigley said she’s struggled with getting the stainless steel chains she uses for her hand made jewelry.

“It has been a huge struggle because things that I used to be able to get easily are now months out, so I’m not able to make as much as I used to,” she said.

Despite these challenges, these small business owners say they remain committed to their craft.

“It’s a lot of blood sweat and tears. I love helping people feel beautiful but also it helps me as a small business owner to have people shop with me and support local,” said Dahl.

Anticipating a high turn out, tomorrow will bring lots of opportunity for the twin falls community of locally owned businesses.

While many businesses are returning to the market, there are also newcomers looking forward to the opportunity to work alongside other local business owners.

“It’s getting to know the community more, meeting new people, meeting businesses and supporting small businesses,” said Inna Linsky, owner of Recharge Coffee Cart.

After moving her business from Sacramento, this will be Linsky’s first time offering her coffee at a Twin Falls market.

“We’re looking forward to working with each other… It’s like a whole bunch of friends getting together and throwing a party for people,” Linsky said.

Shoppers can stop by 162 Main Ave N., anytime from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to support the small businesses in the Twin Falls community.

“Supporting local and supporting businesses in your community is obviously the most important, because the money stays here… It keeps the stores open and it keeps families fed,” said Quigley.