Sawtooth Hatchery will give away spawned steelhead to community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Those hoping for a steelhead dinner may be in luck. Idaho Fish and Game’s Sawtooth Hatchery will give away spawned steelhead to the public, tentatively beginning March 31.

Steelhead will be available Mondays and Thursdays on a first-come, first-served basis. If you want to receive a fish, you can show up to the the hatchery’s spawning facility from 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., where you will pick up a numbered tag. Steelhead will be given away at 2 p.m.

There will be one tag given per person and the number of fish per person depends on the number of fish available.

Steelhead dinners are tradition for many families, and fish and game hopes to give back to the local community.

“This is just a way to make sure that the tradition can continue, and it’s a great use of a resource… nobody wants to see any wild game or fish go to waste and so it’s a great opportunity to be able to provide food,” said Terry Thompson, regional communications manager for Idaho Fish and Game.

People picking up fish must be 18 years or older and will need to bring a cooler or bag with ice.

Those interested can stay up to date on the give away start date here, or call 208-774-3684 for a recording of the give-away process.