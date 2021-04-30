Revamped farmers market coming to Twin Falls Main Ave

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A revamped and fresh farmers market is coming to downtown Twin Falls this summer, with plans to be more inclusive and to honor the surrounding small businesses.

For years, the city of Twin Falls has worked to revitalize the downtown area. It is now the home to a thriving economy of small businesses, who are searching to grow further.

“To be more market-friendly as far as not just pertaining to farmers and growers, said Market on Main organizer Khristin Quigley. “Also pertaining to artists and makers, and also giving back to the community.”

It will be known as The Market on Main, and organizers said it will be a more collective type of farmers market than the one in years past. The new market will have more inclusive vendors, who are passionate makers of authentic foods and local goods.

“Food trucks, crafters, makers, bakers, growers, shakers, all the things,” Quigley said.

Having more inclusivity brings in businesses like Bull Moose Bicycles, who will have the opportunity to be part of the Market on Main.

“They started about three and half years ago just with the idea of starting a cool new bike shop," said Jared Lauritsen a Market on Main organizer. “My wife hates it because I spend all of my money here.”

The organizers say, getting all of Twin Falls’ creators together in one location is important to continuing the growth of the community.

“Grow in the right way, not just with outside business coming in with large marketing dollars, but keeping people who are really good at making items and telling their stories through products, to just give them a place to do that,” Lauritsen said.

The Market on Main is set to start on June 12 and run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Until September 25, on the 100 block of Main Avenue North.

“When we all can come together, I think we can win together,” said Lauritsen.

For more information on becoming a vendor in the market check out their website at this link.