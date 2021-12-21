"Read it, love it, leave it," Twin Falls library encourages child literacy in laundromat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Public Library partnered with the Idaho Commission for Libraries and Laundry Literacy Coalition to install a new literacy reading center in Coin Laundry at Lynwood.

This new center encourages child literacy outside of school and offers a learning space while individuals do their laundry.

Inside the laundromat, individuals will find books, posters encouraging caregivers to read and learn with the children, magnetic numbers and letters.

Programming specialist at the Twin Falls Public Library, Cj Rasmusson, said they want this center to promote the importance of literacy and help connect the library to the community.

“Kids are always learning, they’re always absorbing anything that’s going on around them,” Rasmusson said. “And by installing these in different laundromats throughout the state, the hope is that they can help engage kids in a different space, to help with early literacy.”

A 10-year-old girl read books to her younger siblings and utilized the magnetic letters to spell on the white board, while their mother did laundry.

After spending some time in the new literacy center, she wanted to thank the organizers of the project.

“I think it’s really cute and cool that you guys put this together cause I really like the books and I want to thank everyone who donated it,” she said.