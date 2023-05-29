Rainbow Trout stocking season beginning in June in the Magic Valley

Idaho Fish and Game has released the June schedule for the release and stocking of approximately 25,000 Rainbow Trout in the Magic Valley.

Sizes are expected to be 10-12" according to hatchery personnel.

All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.

Check the Idaho Fish and Game website for the June stocking dates.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.