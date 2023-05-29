Watch Now
NewsKSAW Magic Valley

Actions

Rainbow Trout stocking season beginning in June in the Magic Valley

Fish and Game personnel stocking approximately 25,000 catchable Rainbow Trout
Trout being stocked in Idaho
Idaho Power
Idaho Power
Trout being stocked in Idaho
Posted at 3:04 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 17:04:51-04

Idaho Fish and Game has released the June schedule for the release and stocking of approximately 25,000 Rainbow Trout in the Magic Valley.

Sizes are expected to be 10-12" according to hatchery personnel.

All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.

Check the Idaho Fish and Game website for the June stocking dates.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light