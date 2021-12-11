Public invited to view project designs for I-84: South Jerome Interchange

JEROME, ID — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) invited the public to view the final design plans for the South Jerome Interchange on Interstate 84 on Thursday evening.

As curious, concerned and supportive Magic Valley residents walked into the meeting, those involved with the project were on hand to answer any questions community members had.

Replacing the bridge, allowing for a third lane in each direction of I-84 and making improvements for bike and pedestrian travel are some of the project’s goals.

Project manager Nathan Jerke said it is a community effort to make sure this project works for everybody.

“The community has been very engaged with this interchange project, because it is such an integral part of their life.”

Jerke said they have received a variety of input from those who support the project, or have concerns. Individuals who support the project think it will help the traffic flow, others fear it will affect the trucking industry.

Project designer Matt Sipple said another concern includes the size of the interchange.

“It feels to them that they now have to travel a lot farther,” Sipple said. “But really it just adds one extra loop to get back around.”

Some speculated the interchange would operate as a roundabout, but Jerke explained it will operate as a traditional interchange.

“It just looks different and it will take a little bit of learning, a small learning curve, to try to figure out what's the most efficient way to drive through there and get past the hesitancy of something new and unique,” Jerke said.

ITD is encouraging Magic Valley residents to fill out comment forms until Dec 30. Individuals are also encouraged to submit questions.

Construction is not scheduled to begin for another two years.