Protect yourself and valuables when shopping this season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — If you still have holiday shopping to do, make sure you are taking precautions to protect yourself and valuable items.

If you have to leave shopping bags in your car, make sure they are hidden.

“If you’re going to put stuff out in your car make sure that you’re securing it in the trunk, in the rear of the vehicle somewhere that those valuables can’t be seen,” said Sgt. Kevin Loosli with the Twin Falls Police Department.

When carrying valuable items with you while moving from shop to shop, be aware of your surroundings. You should also avoid carrying large amounts of cash and shop in a group if you need to.

When expecting packages at your home, make sure to monitor their shipping progress and bring them inside as soon as possible.

“Get those packages off your doorstep so they aren’t being stolen. If you are in the position where you can have some sort of camera system set up such as a doorbell camera or cameras on the outside, that [can] help cover and protect those areas… if you know you have something valuable coming and you are going to be at work maybe talk to a neighbor to help keep an eye out,” said Sgt. Loosli.

If your package is stolen, contact your local police department for help.