Popular Twin Falls Farm market rebrands

Jake Brasil
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jul 01, 2021
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — One of Twin Fall’s most popular farm markets is undergoing some rebranding as they approach their busiest time of the year. Formally known as Sprouts Market, the owners are taking things back to their roots and re-naming the market after their farm BlueRock.

As their busy season approaches, they are working on making the entire market an enjoyable experience for their customers by adding more registers, shopping carts, and displays.

Most importantly, the BlueRock Market is focused on raising and distributing good and healthy produce this summer and educating local youth about eating non-processed foods.

“As more and more kids grow up indoors and online, It is just good to get outside to see how food grows, said BlueRock owner Trenda Begehr. “Where it comes from, and to eat it fresh.”

The market will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. this year. They will also have a long season, working through November.

