People for Pets is offering a holiday special on cat adoptions

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — People for Pets in Twin Falls is offering a holiday special on cat adoptions.

Cat adoptions are sponsored, meaning the adoption fee has been waived. They have also reduced kitten adoption fees by half. This comes in response to an overwhelming number of cats flooding shelters.

“Our kennels are almost always full… As I talk to other rescue organizations, everybody’s kind of filled up to the max with kitties and dogs,” says Debbie Blackwood, director at the People For Pets Humane Society in Twin Falls.

Before committing to providing a cat or dog with a forever home, it is important to make sure you’re ready.

“Do I have what it takes to really provide a home that has enough stimuli and enrichment to raise a kitty or a dog properly? Those are questions, regardless of the holidays, to ask yourself,” says Blackwood.

Going back and fourth between shelters and adoptive homes is stressful for pets. Fortunately, Blackwood said return rates to this particular shelter are typically low.

If you know you’re ready to take the next step, holiday breaks are an ideal time to adopt.

“If you are off work and it’s not too busy, a holiday can be a good time to get a pet because you have four or five days to adjust,“ said Blackwood.

For anyone ready to welcome a new addition into their family this holiday season, you can stop by the shelter, look around, and find your new companion. For more information, visit the People for Pets website.