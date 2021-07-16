Over 50 Magic Valley employers search for workers at hiring event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Many Magic Valley employers spent Friday afternoon trying to find workers in a hiring event while many continue to struggle with a labor shortage

Over 50 businesses packed into the College of Southern Idaho gymnasium and set up booths, anxiously waiting to speak with any attendee who is searching for a job.

“I don’t know if we just don’t have enough job seekers in this area, but we are not the only area that is experiencing this,” said Virginia Enriquez with the Idaho Department of Labor

One of the employers looking for help is locally-owned Napa Auto Parts, which is one of many who said right now there is a competitive market for employees.

“So far the response has been good,” said Steve Long with Napa Auto Parts. “Hoping to see more people come in here today.”

The Idaho Department of Labor said they are doing their part in helping employers find employees by continuing to organize these multi-employer hiring events, and more employers are joining them.

“We would love to see the number of job seekers increase,” said Enriquez. “You know it would be great to have more than 100.”

As employers continue to battle a labor shortage, more of these types of job fairs are scheduled. More information can be found here.