'Our mission is to always be delivering to the people': Crisis Hotline Idaho to host Hispanic Heritage Month event this weekend

MAGIC VALLEY — Throughout the pandemic, the Crisis Hotline Idaho has provided multiple resources for the Hispanic and Latino communities in the Gem State. With the help of other organizations, they are hoping to continue those efforts this Saturday with a Hispanic Heritage Month event.

“When people do experience it and they leave from this event, they will see it’s not a Latino event only, but it’s about our Hispanic heritage but also our American heritage," Herbert Romero, with the Crisis Hotline Idaho, said.

Although the event will include free food and games, the organization says it is more than just that.

“It’s to get the message across that we are here. We're here in the states. Our parents brought us here. I came here when I was five years old, but for some reason, my parents said, let’s go to the U.S. not to Canada, not to any other country. They said let’s go, and that’s still happening,” Romero said.

The event will also include The Blaine County Sheriff's Office, who recently started a Hispanic Liason team to build a bridge between law enforcement and the Hispanic community.

“There’s been this disconnect, and there has been this them vs. us that I see even leaders of nonprofits having a challenge of really embracing that constant and inviting them to their circle," Romero said.

With the Blaine County Sheriff's Office in attendance, they hope to continue the conversation about the importance of the Hispanic community building a relationship with law enforcement.

“We will continue to keep them in the loop. We will continue to as much as possible invite them to our circle so they could meet their goal of building more trust," Romero said.

Their goal with this event is to bring the community together.

“We need to do it from the ground up not from the organization down. So our mission is to always be delivering to the people and where the people are. We put our boots on and go where the people are," Tammy Davis, Executive Director of the Crisis Hotline Idaho, said.

The event will take place tomorrow at Itty Bitty Farms in Cary from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.