Oregon Trail Elementary School holds annual Leadership Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On their annual Leadership Day, Oregon Trail Elementary School’s hallways were filed with parents, community members and hope for tomorrow’s leaders.

As a leadership school, Oregon Trail Elementary teaches its students eight guiding habits to follow. Habits include being proactive, practicing teamwork, finding their voices and inspiring others to find theirs.

“It’s all about showcasing what our student are learning about the eight habits and providing them the opportunity to share with the community, and to work on their presentation skills,” said Jennifer Shipp, instructional coach and a Lighthouse coordinator at Oregon Trail Elementary School.

Students handed out snacks and guided incoming guests to the gym, where presentations were taking place. After presentations, community members joined students in participating classrooms, where they could engage in listening activities and games.

“This whole thing is about leadership and letting our family stroll through the building and see what we do every day as a leadership school,” said Liam Drennan, second grader at Oregon Trail Elementary School.

This annual day celebrates empowering students at an early age.

“They need to realize that every voice is important, and that everybody can be a leader. We’re not all great at everything but we’re great at something and that’s what we want them to realize,” said Shipp.

Students find value in the skills they are learning.

“Inspire others and speak up for yourself. I sort of use that habit every day,” said Drennan.