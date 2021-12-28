Officials encourage safety as winter weather blows into the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Id — With a winter weather advisory alert in place for the Magic Valley, some government offices closed their doors or delayed their services.

The South Central Public Health District closed five offices on Dec. 27. Officials said appointments would be rescheduled for a time that is safe for both staff and clients. If weather permits, South Central Public Health District will reopen on Dec. 28 at 8 a.m.

The Twin Falls Senior Center announced they will be closed until Jan. 3, but will continue to deliver Meals on Wheels.

Twin Falls’ waste disposal service, PSI Environmental Systems, delayed trash and recycle pickup.

PSI’s Kacee Gram said this delay was for the safety of their drivers and the community.

“A lot of our picks up are in alley ways, we just want to be sure we aren’t causing any hazards in the alleyways or damages to their properties,” Gram said.

PSI is asking the community to continue following their regular trash pickup day as they hope to be fully caught up by Dec. 28.

In a Facebook post, The Twin Falls Sheriff’s office advised the community to stay home and not travel if they don’t need to.

But for some, that may not be an option.

For those traveling, Idaho Transportation’s Aubrie Spence said it’s important to be prepared by checking 511 Idaho for road conditions and closures.

As well as having the necessary equipment. Spence said those items can include: a portable battery or car charger, shovel, bag of sand, kitty litter, blankets, extra clothing, snacks and water.

“We hope nobody runs into problems on the road, but it’s always better to be prepared in case those opportunities do arrive where you need help yourself, or that you can help somebody else,” Spence said.