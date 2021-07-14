Noticing more mosquitoes? Here's why more might be around this year.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls County officials are doing what they can to control the population of mosquitoes this year through the use of Bluegill fish.

The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District spent Wednesday morning taking Bluegill fish from Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls then stocked various ponds with the fish.

While small, these fish are mighty when it comes to controlling the population of mosquitoes in areas like the ponds at Rock Creek Park, which are prime mosquito habitats.

“They will eat the larvae, so they never hatch out,” said Brian Simper with the Pest Abatement District.

As of Wednesday, no case of West Nile Virus has been found in Twin Falls County this year, but Brian Simper with the Abatement District said there will likely be more mosquitoes than normal this year.

“The heat really makes mosquitoes produce faster,” said Simper.

Stocking ponds with Bluegill is just one defense against mosquitoes. The district reminds the community to drain standing water, dress in long sleeves and pants when mosquitoes are active, and defend yourself with an EPA-approved repellent.

“If you are a resident of Twin Falls County then we are happy to come out to your house and check your property,” said Simper. “If you are noticing mosquitoes around the county, please give us a call, we like to see what we can do to make a positive impact. “

Citizens of the Magic Valley can also help make a positive impact by doing what they can around their homes, and drain items like birdbaths, small pools, buckets, and horse troughs.

“If you can’t drain it or it has to be there, give us a call so we can see if we can treat it so it can be mosquito-free,” Simper said.

The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District can be reached at (208) - 733 – 2338 or at their website.