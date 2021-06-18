New CSI course working to empower local workers, students

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The launch of a new CSI leadership course aims to empower local workers and students.

Leadership skills are seen as one of the most valued assets Magic Valley employers are searching for when looking at candidates — at least according to the College of Southern Idaho.

Understanding that leadership skills are often sought after, CSI launched “Lessons In Leadership,” a humanities course starting this fall.

“I really hope they walk away from this class inspired to serve others,” said Lessons in Leadership Co-teacher Kim Madsen Dill. “To me, that is the bottom line.”

One of the Magic Valley’s biggest education leaders, CSI president Dr. Dean Fisher said leadership is more than just a job title, but a way to articulate and accomplish a mission.

“It's a skill that we hope we get when we hire workers,” said Fisher. “Whether they be team leaders or growing in advanced roles within the organization.”

The course has a focus on exploring leadership philosophy, and developing moral and ethical decision-making skills, while aiming to cultivate competent Magic Valley leaders.

“It can help you judge your leaders,” said Madsen. “We certainly have leaders in politics and local government and those are the kinds of things we need to know as effective citizens.”

The course is set to Launch on August 23 and it will go for a whole semester. It will be offered in a hybrid model, meeting in person once a week and then the rest is online. Lesson in Leadership currently has lots of anticipation from the faculty who said they are passionate about empowering fellow and future leaders.

“Raise and empower leaders here in our community. That can benefit all of us,” said Madsen. “Benefit the places where they work and the community itself, and so we are very excited about it.”

For more on this course check out CSI’s webpage.