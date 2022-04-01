Moss Greenhouses helps Twin Falls School District high school students bloom

JEROME, Idaho — Canyon Ridge, Magic Valley and Twin Falls High School students got their hands dirty at Moss Greenhouses while they learned about the variety of career opportunities available at the local business.

Through the visa program, Twin Falls School District staff and Blue Lakes Rotary Club members assist students at-risk of not graduating by giving them hands-on experiences with local companies.

By visiting Moss Greenhouses, the students got a look behind the scenes of what it takes to run the multimillion dollar business.

Moss employee LaDeane Brown said they want to give the students hope that working at Moss is something they can accomplish.

“We had several of them leave with applications today, they can work in retail, they can work in pulling plants, or transportation,” Brown said. “We want them to walk away with possibilities for future employment, but the beauty of touching and growing a plant.”

Canyon Ridge High School student Isaiah Silvaz said he was thankful the rotary club provides them with opportunities like this one.

“This program has taught me a lot about things like engineering and other technology, and now this kind of agriculture stuff,” Silvaz said. “It’s interesting to learn about plants and how everything works together.”