Moss Greenhouses celebrates 70 years of ownership, "it's a big dill"

JEROME, Idaho — Moss Greenhouses is celebrating 70 years of making the Magic Valley a greener place and honoring their deeply rooted family history.

Jennifer Moss said the family business is now being run by the fourth generation group.

“Being a part of a fourth generation family owned business is kind of a big deal, so truly the transition from generation three to generation four and being able to bring flowers and plants to the intermountain west is really exciting,” Moss said. “It’s really fun to teach somebody how to succeed with plants and be inspired by the process.”

Staff member Mattie MacGregor has been working at Moss Greenhouses for five years.

“This is truly a job that when they say we are family, we’re a legit family,” MacGregor said. “We’re doing a lot of hard work, it takes a lot of people to put together! And who doesn’t want to spend their days in the flowers?

Moss Greenhouses works with seven other states, but shares a deep connection to the Magic Valley with their community involvement.

“We are such a big part of the community and the workforce, that we feel that it’s very important to participate and give back,” Moss said.

On Wednesday, March 24 the Jerome and Twin Falls Chamber of commerce will gather to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Moss Greenhouses with a Business After Hours event.