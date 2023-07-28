Mosquito carrying West Nile Virus found in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District has announced the findings of West Nile Virus in a mosquito tested 7 miles northwest of Buhl on the river's edge and county line.

Officials are advising residents to act now to avoid catching the disease.

“Now is the time to reduce mosquito habitat on your property and avoid mosquitoes when they are most active at dusk and dawn,” said Aaron Ursenbach with the TFCPAD. If you have something that needs to be treated you can call them or visit their website at https://www.tfcpad.org.

Public Health officials remind residents to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites by: