Memorial Day flights to cost more this year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Between high demand for flights and crude oil now costing over $100 a barrel, the previously cheap airfare during the pandemic is now soaring high. If you are hoping to book a flight for Memorial Day weekend, you might want to get your tickets now.

According to AAA, holiday airfares will run around $160 more on average, than last year.

“It’s been a busy year and we know that right now bookings are up 122% for rental cars, hotels, airfare, all across-the-board. So that combination of demand with these high prices of crude oil are really fueling themselves at the price of a plane ticket,” said Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho.

Conde recommends booking a couple of weeks a head of time to get the cheapest ticket price, because waiting will cost you.

“Those last minute flights this time around, we think they are going to be almost double the price of the normal airfare,” said Conde.

Saving money can also come down to the day you fly.

“In the past we’ve always said Saturday is one of the best days to travel price-wise. That’s not the case this year, we think it’s actually going to be the most expensive, so instead we think Sunday will be the least expensive,” said Conde.

The busiest day for travel is expected to be Friday, and the lightest day will be Monday, according to Conde. He recommends booking your flight for an off peak time and extending your trip to potentially save money on flights.