Meeting scheduled in Shoshone to discuss the future of local law enforcement

SHOSHONE, Idaho — The future of local law enforcement will be discussed Monday night in Shoshone.

In February, the City of Shoshone decided to eliminate its police department and lay off its officers due to not being able to keep shifts fully covered. In the meantime, the city has contracted with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for policing.

Now five months later, the community of Shoshone is gathering to discuss what citizens in Shoshone expect from their police force.

“To hear from the people, and to also get the big picture of what we are looking for in our police force, that way we know the details," said Shoshone city council member Jodi Waite.

The meeting is expected to be held at the Lincoln County Community Center at 7 p.m. Monday.