Market on Main gears up for summer 2022

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — When the Twin Falls Downtown Farmers Market was unable to begin their season, local business owners took matters into their own hands.

In a short span of time, facilitators organized Market on Main, filling the street with music, food and local vendors in 2021.

Now, Market on Main is preparing for their 2022 season after being approved by the City of Twin Falls.

Applications for vendors are open as facilitators prepare months in advance.

Khristin Quigley, owner of Unique Twist Jewelry, said they have learned from the growing pains of last year’s market.

“It seems crazy to be already having our applications in and accepting applications, but it just gives us the opportunity to grow and give everyone the chance to be successful at the market because if we all know we are going to be a part of it,” Quigley said.

On Monday, Feb. 28, Market on Main facilitators will host a meeting to answer questions, review details and connect with the community.

Linsey Higley, owner of Divine Style, said she is excited for the growth and variety of vendors.

“As a business owner it’s important to get out there and meet other people, other business owners, make that connection and just be able to support one another,” Higley said. “That’s what we are here for, to lift each other up and help each other grow in different ways.”

One addition facilitators are eager about is Market on Main Kids, where young entrepreneurs can showcase their goods at the market.

Hueology owner Kari Fields said the market allows people to test the waters and help improve products.

“There’s more women and men out there that have something to give, something to offer, they just don’t know how to start it,” Fields said. “I think the market is a good place to start, it can only get better.”

Makers, farmers, food trucks, bakers and more are encouraged to participate.

The Market on Main vendor meeting will be at O’Dunkens at 6 p.m.