Make New Year's resolutions? What health officials say could help you hit your goals.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The New Year brings a fresh start and for many, new year resolutions.

For many, finding the first step to complete their 2022 goals can be difficult.

Kyli Gough, St Luke's Magic Valley community health manager, said people should begin by asking themselves why they want to set that goal, and what do they want to change.

“We’re all in a place of probably wanting to better ourselves and improve ourselves and it just takes one step at a time,” Gough said. “Really breaking things down and simplifying them is the best solution to making small changes that will lead to bigger ones.”

Once goals are established, Gough said to write it down as studies have shown people who write down their goals are more likely to successfully complete them.

Resources to achieve goals are available. For those who need help achieving their health goals, St. Luke’s offers nutrition services.

Gough said online community courses based on topics like nutrition, physical activity, behavior change, sleep, etc. are another resource for individuals to utilize.