Magic Valley's construction industry and employees are in high demand

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development, Idaho Department of Labor and Southern Idaho Economic Development held a construction career fair to highlight the industry and its contribution to the Magic Valley’s economic growth.

CSI workforce program manager Alex Wolford said there are various pathways to construction. This hiring event aimed to connect as the demand for construction continues. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, statewide there are around 2,700 openings for jobs in the construction labor market annually.

Idaho Department of Labor Workforce Consultant Morgan Biggs said the department is a resource to connect people with employers.

“People in the construction industry, employers are definitely looking for people to work and there are job openings everywhere right now,” Biggs said.

In 2020, census data showed Idaho’s population was the second-fastest growing in the country.

As the Magic Valley continues to grow, the need for employees to keep up with high demand in construction projects is crucial.

The population in Twin Falls increased by more than 16%, while housing units went up around 11% to keep up with the increasing demand for housing and overall expansion.

“We’ve got a lot of employers that have that high demand,” Wolford said. “Our economic growth here in the Magic Valley is continuously growing so if we don’t have the people to serve that need then unfortunately projects go undone.”

The CSI Workforce Development will hold events on a monthly basis to serve the different industry needs in the Magic Valley.