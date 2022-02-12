Magic Valley vendors participate in 2022 Southern Idaho and Garden show

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — From Feb. 11- 13, Magic Valley residents can attend the Southern Idaho Home and Garden show at the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center.

At this large family event, individuals will find displays and presentations from local vendors selling items like artwork, cutting boards, clothing, windows, security systems and more.

KEZJ Brand Manager Courtney Salmon said the show is a great way for the community to get together, view deals and purchase items for their home.

“Last year we were super bummed when we had to cancel it and having everyone out and about again, having everyone mingle together, it’s really nice to have everyone back,” Salmon said.

Before local business Perrine Man Press opened their shop, they worked from home and attended shows statewide.

Employee Emma Rogers said the business loves attending local shows.

“Being able to be a part of the community with shows like this is awesome, to just be back and talking to people, getting to know people better,” Rogers said.

The event is open to all ages. Tickets for people 12 and up are $5.

For more information click here.