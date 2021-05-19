Magic Valley staffing agencies struggling to find job candidates

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Labor says there are more than 40,000 job openings in the Gem State as of last month, and Magic Valley staffing agencies are noticing that local businesses are struggling to fill those positions.

Tina Wilson the branch manager of Gem State Staffing of Twin Falls, said they have never really had this problem before, where they are seeing more employers looking for workers than workers looking to be employed.

“It's tough right now,” said Wilson. “The people we are getting are primarily people who are looking to transfer up, or they are looking for a better job than they have right now.”

Elwood Staffing also in Twin Falls said they are seeing the same thing. So much so that they are putting more emphasis on upcoming hiring events.

“It has been tough to get those candidates through the door,” said Elwood Staffing Branch Manager Elizabeth Hall. “We have thought of outside-of-the-box ideas, and getting out into the community.”

Both agencies say manufacturing jobs are the ones in high- demand, although there is a wide variety of employers looking to fill openings.

The Idaho Department of Labor said it may be happening due to the high growth rate with people moving into the state.

“Has to do with demographics, and people retiring or not available in the labor force,” said Craig Shaul the research supervisor for the Idaho Department of Labor.

While Gem State Staffing said people remaining on unemployment is also a primary factor from what they are seeing.

“The CARES act goes away in a month,” Wilson said. “I think it is going to make a huge impact on our local community and our local companies looking for workers.”

Idaho is set to discontinue all federal CARES act unemployment assistance programs in the week ending June 19.