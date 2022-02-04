Magic Valley roads could see more potholes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Drivers should remain cautious of the potholes that continue to form on the roadways.

CSI instructor Bill Ebener said anytime there are warming conditions during the day and freezing at night, residents are likely to run into more potholes.

“Concrete cracks and asphalt will have the ability for water to trickle through it in something like a crack,” Ebener said. “And because that’s the way those materials are normally functioning, potholes are just a normal event in areas where you have freezing and thawing temperatures.”

While this seasonal condition affects roadways, causing them to crack and crumble, Twin Falls city crews are working to provide a temporary patch on the potholes.

Twin Falls spokesperson Joshua Palmer said crews are unable to permanently fix the potholes until the freezing and thawing cycle comes to an end.

“This is a fantastic year for a great winter, where we’ve had a lot of snow and a lot of freezing temperatures and that hasn’t happened in a while,” Ebener said. “As those freeze thaw cycles repeat, weather like we've had this winter would probably cause an increase in potholes.”

But the city is prepared for the cost in maintaining the roadways.

“Because of the environmental factors, we do see this every winter and we plan for it and budget for it,” Palmer said. “It’s part of our winter road maintenance program.”

Residents are encouraged to report potholes by calling the City of Twin Falls Street Department at 208-733-2226.