Magic Valley Parade of Homes taking place over two months

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Magic Valley Parade of Homes has kicked off for its first showcase of the summer, and this year's parade will be a bit different due to various nationwide home-building supply issues.

The Parade of Homes is a way home builders showcase cutting-edge designs, and some of the most updated and trending products available on the market today.

“If you are looking to build a home now is a great time to check things out and start the conversation with builder,” said James Wallace with the Magic Valley Builders Association.

Last year, the Parade of Homes was the biggest one the Magic Valley Builders Association has ever hosted. Although this year supply chain issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic have forced them to mix things up a bit.

“About half of our members that were going to build this year were simply struggling to get product here,” said Wallace.

Instead of the usual format, there are 10 different homes being shown in June and another 10 being shown in July.

“Seems like every day, we find that the market is super volatile,” said Chris Richey the owner of Richey Custom Homes.

Richey also said he hopes everyone who comes and goes on a tour takes a little of each home back with them, he also explained some of the trends he is seeing as a home builder.

“One of the trends seems to be is that a lot of the modern homes are now bringing in a lot of wood tones and warming up the inside of the homes to make them feel a lot homier,” Richey said.

The parade is set to run until Sunday, June 20, and then again from July 21 through July 25.

“You are going to see a bunch of different things on display,” said Wallace. “Take advantage of it.’

For more information on the Parade of Homes and a virtual look at some of the houses, click here.