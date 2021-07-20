Magic Valley organizations gather to promote family wellness

JEROME, Idaho — Magic Valley nonprofits and community health organizations gathered in Jerome Monday to promote family wellness and bring awareness to local resources.

In the Magic Valley, many families struggle to find a variety of resources. Ranging from mental health services to affordable childcare, or even just trying to get the basic necessities such as food.

Magic Valley there are plenty of groups willing to help, but oftentimes struggling families are not aware of the resources they have available to them.

“There are just so many resources in our community, and sometimes it is just hard to grasp how many there are what really is out there to help you,” said Bill Maikranz with the United Way of South-Central Idaho.

Jake Brasil

Monday evening at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park in Jerome, several organizations are locking their arms together and together they hope to share with their community the services they provide and show that they can all work together to provide support for those who need it most.