Magic Valley High School hosts Reality Town for students

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — There’s no handbook for adulthood, unless you’re a student in Magic Valley High School’s Reality Town. Friday, Feb. 11, students are getting a taste of the real world.

Reality Town is a simulation that aims to provide an opportunity for students to learn about budgeting, insurance, debt, savings and more. The event is for eighth and ninth graders to take on the financial obligations of a 30 year old adult.

Participating students receive a Reality Town Student Handbook and Personalized Pay Stub, and set out to 22 different Reality Town businesses. There, they practice making financial decisions and budgeting to fit the needs of their hypothetical family. They learn to consider the real costs of housing, transportation, groceries, childcare, clothing and insurance when thinking of their real world expenses.