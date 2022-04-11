Magic Valley Fish and Game offers instructor education classes for young hunters

The Magic Valley Region Fish and Game Service is offering several instructor-led hunter education and combo hunter and bow hunter classes across the Magic Valley.

In Idaho, anyone born after January 1, 1975 must complete a hunter education course before purchasing a hunting license. Previously, classes were offered online due to COVID-19. Now, students and instructors are returning to the classroom for hands-on instruction.

TanaRae Alberti, hunter education coordinator, said the instructors have knowledge that the students appreciate.

“We feel that hands-on development and being with an actual instructor and other students really does help the students learn a lot more,” Alberti said.

Hagerman instructor Daniel Knapp said hunter education programs are typically two or three days with long class periods. But he teaches hunter education for two hours on Friday afternoons.

“By the time it’s all done they know how to shoot archery, make guns safe, and they have a pretty good understanding of wildlife conservation and the hunting laws in the state of Idaho,” Knapp said.

To participate in the offered classes, students must be 9-years-old or older.

Instructor-led hunter education classes

Filer – April 15-16 and April 22-23

Richfield – May 2-3-4-5-6-7

Malta – May 17-18-19-20

Instructor-led combo hunter and bowhunter education classes

Rupert – April 25-29

Jerome – May 7-8