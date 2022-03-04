Local Law enforcement receives Crisis Intervention Team training

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — This week, law enforcement agencies across the Magic Valley are attending a 40 hour Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training.

The goal of CIT training is to unite community leaders in reducing the risk of injury or death during emergency interactions between police officers and individuals with mental illness. This specialized curriculum also aims to help those afflicted with mental illness get the help they need.

According to research funded by the National Science Foundation, programs such as CIT reduce arrests of people with mental illness while increasing their likelihood of receiving mental health services.

This training is made possible by community partnerships.



Participating agencies include the Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, Jerome Police Department-Idaho, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Heyburn Police Department, Bellevue Marshall’s Office, Hailey Police Department, St Luke’s Security, Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls County Misdemeanor Probation.

You can find more information on CIT and additional resources here.