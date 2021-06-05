Lincoln County Historical Society hosting yard sale fundraiser

SHOSHONE, Idaho — The men and women responsible for preserving the history of Lincoln County are looking for community support.

The Lincoln County Historical Museum was closed almost year-round in 2020 and this weekend they will be re-opening for the first time.

Jake Brasil

With revenue gain not being at its highest last year, they have decided to host a fundraiser yard sale on Friday and Saturday to make up for some of last year’s losses.

The museum is operated by about five to seven volunteers, and they are always looking for community members to get involved and support their mission.

“There is a lot of organizations out there that need your support,” said Payson Reese, president of the Lincoln County Historical Society. “Why not help local community organizations? That is what we hope to see, more people getting out and supporting and volunteering.”

Jake Brasil

All purchases made at the yard sale go directly back to the Lincoln County Historical Museum. They are also accepting items for the yard sale such as clean household items, toys, or clean gently used clothing.