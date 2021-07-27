Lifelong learners prepare for the fall semester at CSI orientation day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho hosted an orientation day Tuesday, and for some attendees, orientation day is the first step for them to show that no matter your age, you can still follow your dreams.

The Taylor Building at CSI was mostly made up of recent high school graduates Tuesday afternoon, with new students taking the time to get to know some of the people they will be working with next month when school starts up again. Although orientation day was also the introduction of some lifelong learners who will be returning to the classroom after several years.

“In order to stay just breaking even, you have to continue studying,” said CSI student Ken White.

At the age of 77, Ken White is currently gearing up for his next semester at CSI, where he will begin to follow his dream of pursuing a career in music scoring.

“I have had it ever since I was nine years old,” said White. “To play and to make music part of my life. “

Tuesday’s orientation is meant to help any learner get everything they need to be ready for the fall semester, and to meet the teams they will be interacting with during their time on campus.

“I got accepted and here, I am a brand-new older student,” said Ray Wright.

Orientation attendee Ray Wright said his age was a bit of a deterrent for him at first when he considered going back to school, but his personal experience has been great so far.

“Kind of had a complex, and then when I got in everyone treated me the same,” said Wright. “Nobody calls me grandpa or dad or anything.”

Now pursuing his life-long goal of becoming a registered nurse, Wright encourages any type of non-traditional student not to let age stop you.

"It has been a journey. I have really realized that it does not really matter my age because I feel like I have grown."

More information regarding the CSI’s orientation process can be found here.