Watch
NewsKSAW Magic Valley

Actions

Large fire in downtown Twin Falls, people asked to avoid area

Downtown Twin Falls fire
Isaiah Sharp, Idaho News 6
Downtown Twin Falls fire
Posted at 11:11 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 13:19:44-04

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A large structure fire in downtown Twin Falls broke out Tuesday morning.

Several fire departments responded to the fire around 7 a.m. at 241 Maine Avenue East in downtown Twin Falls. No injuries have been reported, according to Twin Falls spokesperson Josh Palmer. There is no time of containment as of Tuesday morning.

The Twin Falls Fire Department asked people to avoid the area to protect the firefighters on scene.

Idaho News 6 has a crew on the scene and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light