Large fire in downtown Twin Falls, people asked to avoid area

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A large structure fire in downtown Twin Falls broke out Tuesday morning.

Several fire departments responded to the fire around 7 a.m. at 241 Maine Avenue East in downtown Twin Falls. No injuries have been reported, according to Twin Falls spokesperson Josh Palmer. There is no time of containment as of Tuesday morning.

The Twin Falls Fire Department asked people to avoid the area to protect the firefighters on scene.

