Ketchum housing development headed to P&Z commission amid housing crisis

City of Ketchum
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jul 30, 2021
KETCHUM — Those in the Wood River Valley continue to battle a housing crisis, but a housing development in Ketchum could provide some long-term relief.

A 56-unit community housing development known as Blue Bird Village has been proposed in Ketchum.

After going through a pre-application process in June, the Ketchum development team submitted a revised design. The new design will come before the planning and zoning commission on August 10.

The City of Ketchum is also asking for public participation to help in the decision-making process, and they ask everyone to send comments to participate@ketchumidaho.org.

