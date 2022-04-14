Keep calm and prom on: Canyon Ridge High School finds new prom venue

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — For months, student council juniors at Canyon Ridge High School have been organizing prom.

The planning process began with choosing the perfect venue. Student council advisor Kristy Oberg said the junior class knew they wanted the 2022 prom to be held at Radio Rondevoo Event Center — until a large structure fire broke out Tuesday morning, engulfing the building.

Community members and students feared prom would be canceled but students like Tyler Thomas quickly took action.

“It was kind of like a state of panic at first, but I knew you don’t get anything good done when your mind is racing like that and you’re kind of all discombobulated,” Thomas said.

The students weren’t alone — support from the community began pouring in.

“We had parents of students offering venues, buildings that they either work with, in, or own,” Oberg said. “The kids really appreciated it. It was a calming sensation when they realized that more than just them were concerned with it, that the community understood that prom was important.”

The Canyon Ridge High School prom will be held at the Fieldhouse Event Center on Saturday.