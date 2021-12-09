Jerome welcomes Western Dairy Transport

JEROME, Idaho — The nation’s largest milk and dairy hauler, Western Dairy Transport, began construction for a new 20,000 sq ft. facility at the corner of Yakima St. and Garfield.

Dairy and milk processing is an essential industry for the City of Jerome, with five processing plants: Idaho Milk Products, Agropur, Darigold, Commercial Creamery and Magic Valley Quality Milk.

The companies produce and process over 15 million pounds of milk each day. Jerome County accounts for 11.8% of all milk sales in Idaho, according to Jerome 20/20, Inc.

After two years of preparation, Western Dairy Transport will be able to work directly with members of Idaho milk products.

City Administrator Mark Williams said WDT’s investment is important for the community and all agriculture-related businesses.

“They’re going to fit in right here,” Williams said. “They know the dairy business, that’s what we do around here and yeah they’re just a perfect fit for the community.”

The facility will be for milk transport, milk maintenance, and truck washing. The move will also open trucker jobs for milk transport.

Larry Hall, Jerome 20/20 executive director, described Jerome as a hub for transportation.

“We’re just within a mile from the interstate and access to county roads to most of the dairies in the area, so it makes it, for transportation, easily accessible,” Hall said. “We really have just the right, the right mix of available resources that, you know, the people want to come and build.”

The Western Dairy Transport facility is set to open in Fall 2022.