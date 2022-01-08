Jerome organization raising funds to build new animal shelter facility in Glenns Ferry

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho — The City of Glenns Ferry and Anythings Pawsable Foundation Inc. are raising funds to build a new animal shelter facility.

Anythings Pawsable Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building facilities and rescuing animals in the Magic Valley. The organization previously built a new animal shelter in the City of Wendell. Now, Building Director Mary Holley hopes to build a new facility in Glenns Ferry.

“Larger cities have the backing usually to build their own facilities but small cities do not, and they need our help,” Holley said.

Organizers have raised over $18,000 and received a promise match for $25,000 from an anonymous donor.

According to Anythings Pawsable Foundation, the new Glenns Ferry facility will include heated floors, marine based sealant, proper ventilation, seven kennels, washer and dryer and cat kennels.

City officials are providing a new piece of property where they hope to build the new facility, which will help service animals in Glenns Ferry and neighboring towns.