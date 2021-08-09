Jerome County Fair kicks, expands festivities for 2021 event

JEROME, Idaho — The Jerome County Fair and Rodeo kicked off Monday and fair leadership hopes this year’s fair will continue to serve the entire county.

With notable growth in Jerome over the past few years, the county fair continues to be a way to provide a place for community members to celebrate their heritage, compete in a variety of events, and give local business owners the chance to bring in business.

Last year the Jerome County Fair was not able to host a carnival. But in 2021, nothing has been left out.

One of the newest additions is called Tiny Town, a space for youth to gather and enjoy their time at the fair and to enable the growth of the next generation of fair-goers.

“It really is a community gathering place," said Fair Manager Andrea Wiesenmeyer. "I think that is really important for Jerome County and for every county.”

The fair will open at noon each day August 9-14, gates for the grandstand shows will open at 5:30 p.m. each night and the parade is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday. For a full schedule of events click here.