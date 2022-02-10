Jerome city officials address the county's growth at State of Jerome

JEROME, Idaho — Along with the rest of the state, Jerome County is working to keep up with the growth occurring in the community.

On Feb. 9, the Jerome Chamber of Commerce hosted the State of Jerome where city officials and residents learned about events occurring in the area and presented future plans for the area.

The county continues to adjust to economic and community development changes.

Residents can expect to see an increase in jobs as large companies like Western Dairy Transport, True West Beef and Nelson-Jameson build facilities.

For that reason, Mayor Dave Davis said it’s important to focus on residential growth.

In 2021, Mayor Davis said a record number of 77 building permits were issued by the city and this year city officials expect the number to increase.

While community leaders and business work on various projects, Mayor Davis said the development of the residential downtown has been the most time consuming project so far.

As they work to enhance downtown Jerome and provide more housing.

“We’re seeing those coming into fruition and we expect to see those completed here in the next year or so,” Davis said.

Jerome Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cheryl Viola encourages residents to remain patient as city officials continue to problem solve.

“When you have exponential growth like what we’re seeing, there’s always going to be growing pains and so we’re here, in it together and let’s continue to move forward finding solutions,” Viola said.