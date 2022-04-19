Jerome Animal Shelter's furry friends will have more outdoor space as staff work to expand play yard area

JEROME, Idaho — The Jerome Animal Shelter is expanding its dog play area with an additional play yard for their furry friends to run around in.

Jerome Animal Shelter Technician Brittney Sterling said adding another outdoor area is important because the current space is not big enough.

“The dogs don't really get an excellent amount of exercise and we can only let a couple dogs out at a time,” Sterling said. “With us being a 14-kennel facility, we like to let the dogs out for longer periods of time and in bigger playgroups if we can.”

Con Paulos donated over $1000 to the Jerome Animal Shelter. This donation assisted staff in purchasing the necessary materials to build the play yard.

During the 2022 FFA State Convention, Fermont FFA members volunteered at the shelter.

“They came rolling up in a big bus and all the kids came out laughing, giggling, having a good time,” Sterling said. “But the coolest part is they got down to business! They didn’t mess around, they wanted to come here and do work.”

FFA volunteers began working on the project that will provide the dogs with more outdoor space. Sterling said they hope to complete the project by June if weather allows.

The Jerome Animal Shelter will be looking for volunteers who are willing to help finish the project.