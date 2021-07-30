'It’s still worth it. I’ll do it again': After DACA program ruled unlawful, DACA recipient remains hopeful

MAGIC VALLEY — Monica Carillo, a DACA recipient in Blaine County, wrote a song called dreamers in 2017. The song was her response to the DACA program being rescinded.

After a federal judge in Texas ruled the program is unlawful, leaving many in a state of uncertainty, Monica says the song is still relevant today.

“I wrote it out of frustration and confusion. It ended up getting a lot of support here in Idaho especially in Blaine County and so it’s just interesting to see how it’s still followed me here now," Carillo said.

She says the recent changes to DACA unfortunately don't come as a surprise.

“It’s kind of crazy. I feel like every time we take a step forward, we take three steps back," Carillo said.

The changes will affect those trying to apply for DACA for the first time. Those who are already recipients will still be able to renew their applications.

“Which is still really unfortunate. I mean these kids don’t really have a say in coming to this country. They're still being limited to getting DACA, and having their application on hold. I just hope by the end of this year. We’ll have some sort of answer," Carillo said.

Immigrant Justice Idaho, an immigration law firm, said they believe a solution lies beyond federal courts.

“Congress needs to act at this time. And that is why folks should mobilize, and congress members should be looking into how they can create a permanent solution for dreamers for DACA recipients and immigration reform overall," said Betsaida Chavez Garcia with Immigrant Justice Idaho.

Monica recently traveled to Washington D.C. with the ACLU of Idaho to raise awareness on the importance of a pathway to citizenship. While there she was able to perform her song titled Dreamers.

She says her goal is to continue to advocate for DACA.

“It’s still worth it. I’ll do it again if I have to. I’ll continue to do it," Carillo said.