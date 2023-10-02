ITD worker killed in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho — An Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) worker was killed in an I-84 construction zone.

ITD says the worker was struck by a semi as the vehicle entered a closed lane.

ITD shared their condolences on Facebook, saying "our hearts go out to this person's family and friends during this unimaginable time, as well as to the first responders who assisted with the incident."

The Department is also reminding drivers to use caution, reduce their speed, and adhere to signage in work zones. "The safety and lives of construction workers rely on it," the Department wrote.