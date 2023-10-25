IDFG looking for information about two mule deer left to waste near Hagerman

HAGERMAN, Idaho — On October 19, Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers received a report of two wasted mule deer off of Crows Nest Road, near Hagerman. The wasted deer were found within Game Management Unit 46 in Twin Falls County.

Evidence collected from the carcasses leads officers to believe both deer were shot and then transported and dumped at the location on Crows Nest Road.

Edible portions of both deer were left to waste and the antlers were removed from the buck.

It is suspected the deer were dumped on October 16 or October 17.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Senior Conservation Officer Kayla Brauer at (208) 914-3609 or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Reports of wildlife crimes can be made anonymously through the hotline or online.

Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is a nonprofit organization established in 1981 in cooperation with Idaho Fish and Game. CAP offers monetary rewards for reporting wildlife crimes that result in Fish and Game conservation officers catching violators.

The public can be critically important when solving wildlife crimes. Learn how you can help by being a good witness.

