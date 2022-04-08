Idaho superintendent candidates speak at Twin Falls candidates forum

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho’s four superintendent of public instruction candidates answered questions about their goals for the state’s education at a candidates forum. The event was organized by the Twin Falls Kiwanis Club.

“Our primary goal as a Kiwanis Club is children… and I think the best thing that we can do for our young folks is focus on getting them a good education,” said Neil Harpster one of the event’s organizers and a member of the Twin Falls Kiwanis Club.

The three Republican candidates Debbie Critchfield, Branden Durst and Idaho’s current superintendent, Sherri Ybarra attended, along with Democratic candidate Terry Gilbert.

The goal of the event is for local Idahoans to learn more about candidates for the upcoming elections.

“We can hear directly from them, that’s not something that we always get in Twin Falls,” said Jim Fields, secretary of the Twin Falls Kiwanis Club.

The forum began with candidates introducing themselves in their opening statements before answering five questions presented by the moderator.

At the end, each candidate answered audience questions, including how they define student success, thoughts on standardized testing and what their plans would be for teacher pay.

“It’s important for all of us to be aware of what’s going on in our communities and our state, so that we can vote,” said Fields.

The primary elections are set for May 17, and the election for superintendent of public instruction will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.