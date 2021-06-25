Idaho Regatta sets sail with parade through Burley

BURLEY, Idaho — Some of the fastest inboard circle boat racing in the United States set sail on Friday with a kick-off parade in Cassia County.

Before they get out into the water, boat racers from across the county gathered in Burley on Friday for the 46th annual Idaho Regatta parade. Several racers put their boats on display and drove them around Burley giving out candy and waving to the locals.

“We love this venue,” said Boat Racer Cory Ferguson. “This is our favorite race of the year.”

Ferguson, and his team Outa Place Racing, made their way from Southern California. They have decided to make the Idaho Regatta their first race of the year.

“We have been building this new boat, and we really wanted to debut it here in Idaho,” said Ferguson.

From Stagecoach Nevada racer Joe Catanzarite said boat racing is a young man’s sport to him, and he loves the family atmosphere at the Idaho Regatta.

“I’m 56, but it is still fun,” said Catanzarite. “I feel 25 when I get in the boat.”

For the rest of the weekend, The Rivers Edge Golf Club in Burley will be packed full of passionate racers and die-hard fans.

“When we are out on the track, we are enemies, but when we are in the pits, we are friends and family, and we are willing to help everybody get back onto the water,” said Ferguson.