Idaho Fish and Game stocks Magic Valley Region with rainbow trout

JEROME, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is stocking the Magic Valley Region with catchable-sized rainbow trout throughout the spring season.

While fish are stocked throughout the year, peak stocking occurs during the spring and summer when most Idahoans are enjoying the outdoors. Throughout February, lakes, springs and ponds across the Magic Valley are being stocked with over 6,000 fish. In March, Idaho Fish and Game plans to increase stocking efforts by adding around 16,000 more fish to the region.

“The intention with stocking is, we raise these fish in hatcheries and then we stock the fish out with the hope that the public will catch them, take them home and have them for dinner,” said Conor McClure, Regional Fisheries Biologist for Idaho Fish and Game.

Before grabbing the fishing tackle, anglers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the fishing location and ensure it is open for fishing.

“Just be familiar with the regulations, make sure you have your license and go out and have fun and try and catch some fish,” said McClure.

Stocking locations include:

Crystal Springs Lake

Niagara Springs

Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond

Hagerman WMA, Oster Lake #1, #2, #3, #4

Riley Creek Pond

For more information, visit Idaho Fish and Game’s fishing website.