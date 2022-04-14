Idaho Fish and Game asks for volunteers for Magic Valley planting project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is working to restore fire damaged winter range in the Magic Valley, and they are asking for help from the community.

Saturday April 16, Idaho Fish and Game is holding a sagebrush planting project from 9 am to 1 pm in the Antelope Valley area, directly south of Hansen.

The event is part of a series of planting projects that come after the 2012 Cave Canyon fire and the 2020 Badger Fire. These fires burned the sagebrush that is vital for maintaining mule deer and sage grouse populations long-term.

“Being able to create these islands of sagebrush, hopefully in five years they are going to mature, start producing seed and expanding back into the mule deer’s historic winter range,” said Brandon Tycz, Regional Wildlife Biologist for Idaho Fish and Game.

Fish and Game is working with community volunteers to jumpstart the regrowth of sagebrush in the area.

“It could be a productive sage ecosystem and provide habitat for all the little critters,” said Lorien Nettleton, planting volunteer.

Volunteers from last Saturday report a successful day of planting.

“It was really fulfilling and pretty sweet to take these tiny little sage plants and put them into the earth,” said Donna Graybill, planting volunteer.”

Those looking to volunteer should contact the Magic Valley Regional Office prior to planting day. For more volunteer opportunities, visit the Idaho Fish and Game website.