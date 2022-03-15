Idaho community welcomes influential activist during Women's History Month

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — On March 14, the Hispanic and LatinUS Leadership Task Force and the Idaho community welcomed Dolores Huerta as she shared her history and advice for empowering the community.

Dolores Huerta is one of the most influential labor activists who has worked to improve social and economic conditions for farmworkers, battle discrimination and advocate for people of color.

The infamous “Sí Se Puede,” slogan was created by Dolores Huerta and became a phrase that encourages people to be persistent and create change.

One way people can get economic and social justice is by electing the right people, Huerta said.

‘My assignment to you all is, you know we have an election year, this year. To get busy and make sure we get people registered to vote, make sure they vote, make sure they elect people that are going to help us,” Huerta said.

Co-chair of the Hispanic and LatinUS Leadership Task Force Tammy Davis said they have been focused on building cultural bridges to ensure the Hispanic/Latinx voices in the community are seen and heard.

“If you’re feeling comfortable, it’s not working. You need to do something different,” Davis said. “That's something we are learning as we outreach and I know Dolores embodied that her whole life, so when we are making sacrifices and we feel like we are squirming in our seats a little bit, amen. We are growing!”

Idaho community leaders, activists, business owners, students gathered to learn about and celebrate the 91-year-old icon who continues to make history and inspire people all over the nation.